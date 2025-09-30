Dangote, PENGASSAN face-off deepens as women’s group threatens protest, NLC mobilises for nationwide strike

The industrial dispute between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has escalated into a national confrontation, with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) ordering a nationwide strike and women’s groups threatening mass protests.

PENGASSAN had on Sunday announced an indefinite strike, directing all members across oil and gas installations to withdraw services following the dismissal of over 800 Nigerian workers at the refinery. The union alleged that the workers were sacked for joining the union and replaced with foreigners, describing the move as a violation of Nigerian labour laws and International Labour Organisation (ILO) conventions.

In a strongly worded resolution signed by its General Secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, PENGASSAN ordered a halt to all crude oil and gas supplies to the Dangote facility. “All processes involving gas and crude supply to Dangote Refinery should be halted immediately,” the union declared.

NLC enters the fray

The Nigeria Labour Congress quickly backed the action, accusing the Dangote Group of “systematic union-busting, worker exploitation, and contempt for Nigerian labour laws.”

In an internal memo signed by its president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, and circulated on Monday, the NLC directed affiliate unions to immediately commence mobilisation for a nationwide strike.

“For too long, the Dangote Group has operated like a state within a state, flouting Section 40 of the Constitution and ILO Conventions 87 and 98. Its facilities have become plantations of exploitation where workers’ dignity is deliberately crushed in pursuit of profit for a few,” the memo read.

The Congress demanded unconditional respect for workers’ rights to freely unionise, an end to victimisation and intimidation, and full compliance with Nigeria’s labour laws. Affiliate unions were given 72 hours to set up Action Mobilisation Committees to coordinate logistics, strategy, and communication with the NLC Secretariat.

“The blood and sweat of Nigerian workers built the Dangote empire; we will not allow it to become a monument to their oppression. Together we stand, together we will overcome,” Ajaero declared.

Dangote fires back

In its response, the Dangote Refinery dismissed PENGASSAN’s strike order as “unlawful, reckless, and a direct threat to the national economy.”

A statement by the company warned that halting crude and gas supply would disrupt the production of essential petroleum products, including petrol, diesel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and cooking gas.

“The products that would be disrupted are those required by all Nigerians, rich or poor. In what circumstances would it be justified for PENGASSAN to introduce such hardship into the lives of Nigerians? None that we can see,” the statement said.

Women’s group joins battle

Amid the escalating showdown, the Women in Trade Alliance (WOTA) threatened nationwide protests in defence of the refinery.

Speaking in Jos, Plateau State, WOTA Secretary Dorothy Ninret said Nigerian women would not hesitate to take to the streets if unions continued what she described as “selfish interference” with private investment that had helped reduce fuel prices since subsidy removal.

“The strike is unnecessary and anti-people. Oil cabals are trying to frustrate Dangote’s operations and return Nigeria to the dark days of market manipulation and unbearable fuel prices,” Ninret said.

She argued that since 2024, the refinery had consistently lowered petroleum prices, providing relief for households grappling with economic hardship. “Anyone trying to frustrate Dangote’s intervention is trying to frustrate all of us,” she added.

Ninret further accused the unions of contributing to the collapse of government-owned refineries while protecting narrow interests. “How long will the government allow greedy unionists to hold businesses, investors, and the entire country hostage?” she asked.