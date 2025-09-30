AIICO named Outstanding Insurance Company of the Year

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

AIICO Insurance Plc has been honoured as the Outstanding Insurance Company of the Year at the 2025 MARKETING EDGE Brands & Advertising Excellence Awards.

According to the organisers, the company earned the recognition for its strong performance and sustained positive impact on Nigeria’s financial services industry. AIICO’s consistency in creating value, coupled with its commitment to innovation and customer-focused service delivery, was cited as key to its selection.

Speaking on the award, Segun Olalandu, Head of Marketing and Communications at AIICO Insurance, expressed gratitude on behalf of the company.

“We sincerely thank the organisers of the MARKETING EDGE Awards for consistently recognising and honouring the AIICO brand over the years,” he said. “This recognition affirms our strength and relevance in the marketplace. At AIICO, we will not rest on our oars. We remain intentional about delighting our customers, meeting their needs, and surpassing their expectations with innovative solutions and superior service.”

