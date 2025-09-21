Critics warn of power grab as Guinea holds constitutional referendum

Guinea held a high-stakes referendum on Sunday on a new constitution that many fear could entrench military rule and pave the way for coup leader Mamady Doumbouya to seek the presidency.

The vote, which involves 6.7 million eligible voters, proposes sweeping changes, including extending the presidential term from five to seven years, renewable once, and creating a Senate, with one-third of its members to be appointed by the president.

While the government insists the draft constitution will strengthen democratic institutions, critics say it is designed to legitimise the junta’s hold on power.

“Opponents fear this referendum will open the door for the current military rulers to participate in the [next] election,” Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reported from Conakry.

President Doumbouya, who seized power in 2021 after ousting longtime leader Alpha Conde, had initially pledged to restore civilian rule by December 2024. That deadline passed without elections, fuelling suspicion that the military intends to prolong its rule. A presidential election is now planned for December, though Doumbouya has not announced whether he will run.

The ballot took place under tight security, with the government deploying more than 40,000 officers across the country. In the capital, Conakry, voters formed early lines at polling stations despite calls for a boycott from prominent opposition figures, including Cellou Dalein Diallo and deposed president Conde, whose parties remain suspended.

Rights groups have accused the junta of silencing dissent, including through the disappearance of political opponents, allegations the government denies.

Results of the referendum are expected within the next two to three days, and observers say they could determine whether Guinea takes a decisive step toward civilian rule or deepens its slide into military dominance.