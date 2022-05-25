…ex-banker alleges outcome of election already predetermined

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Abia State, Alex Otti, has announced his withdrawal from the governorship primary election of the party in the state.

Otti, in a statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, alleged that his withdrawal from the governorship primaries stems from the fact that the outcome of the election was already predetermined.

He said the decision was taken after due consultation with his supporters, stakeholders, and respected leaders of the APC within and outside the state.

He revealed that a memo from the National Legal Adviser of the party to the state chairman dated May 18, 2022 had imposed a strange sharing formula on APC aspirants in Abia State.

The former Diamond Bank MD stated that more than 90% of the aspirants, leaders and stakeholders of the party had opposed the decision and subsequently appealed to the leadership of the APC to allow an open contest that would give room for the emergence of popular candidates who would also enjoy the support of party members and the electorate during the general election.

He added that unfortunately, the party stuck to its decision to go by way of imposition of aspirants.

The governorship hopeful informed his supporters and well wishers that having been roundly blessed and equipped by God, there was no cause for alarm over the development, maintaining that he was resolved to pursue his ambition on another platform and would give it his best to convincingly and legitimately win the mandate of Abia people come 2023.