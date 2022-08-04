Cowry Asset Management has announced the appointment of Mrs. F Boma Ayomide Alabi, Prof. Joseph Olusegun Ajibola, Prof. Uchenna Joseph Uwaleke and Mr. Sylvester Azubuike Okonkwo as Independent Non-Executive Directors to the Boards of Cowry Asset Management Limited and her subsidiaries – Cowry Securities Limited and Cowry Treasurers Limited.

The company said the appointment is part of its efforts to strengthen and deepen corporate governance standard.

The appointments have already been approved by by the apex Capital Market Regulator in Nigeria, the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mrs. F Boma Ayomide Alabi (SAN), OON – Cowry Asset Management Limited

Mrs. Florence Boma Alabi, (SAN), OON is an independent director of the Cowry Asset Management Limited. Mrs. Alabi is a co-founder and partner of Primera Africa Legal, an award-winning full-service law firm. Prior to the establishment of Primera Africa Legal, she co-founded Sterling Partnership Nigeria and Sterling Partnership England. Mrs. Alabi was at different times a Consultant in Maritime Law Consult, an Equity Partner in Lawson Adefope Solicitors, a Consultant Partner in Cooke Dugan Solicitors, Council Member in Commonwealth Council of the Royal Commonwealth Society. Boma is a graduate of Rivers State University of Science and Technology with LL.B and was admitted into the Nigerian Bar after acquiring her B.L from the Nigerian Law School. In addition to the above qualifications, Mrs. Alabi has LL.M in Maritime Law from the world-renowned King’s College University of London. Her other services to the legal profession include serving as a Chair, Planning Committee, International Chamber of Commerce; President, Commonwealth Lawyers Association (Feb 2011 – April 2013); Member, National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (2012-2014, 2016-2018); Chair, Association of Women Solicitors England and Wales (2005/2006); Member, NBA Section on Business Law (World Trade Organization Working Group). Owning to her distinctive legal practice, she was elevated to the inner bar and was conferred, Senior Advocate of Nigeria in December 2020. Her distinguished professional performance and contributions to the Nigerian society has earned her a national honour of “Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON)”.

Prof. Joseph Olusegun Ajibola – Cowry Securities Limited

Prof. Joseph Olusegun Ajibola is a professor of Economics and Dean, College of Postgraduate Studies, Caleb University. He is a fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration of Nigeria; Fellow, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria; Fellow, Enterprise Risk Management Practitioners; Associate Member, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; Fellow, Institute of Directors; Fellow and Patron, Association of Forensic Accounting Researchers, etc. He obtained a B.Sc. Economics (First-Class Honours), M.Sc. Economics, Ph.D Economics, from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University. He also acquired an LL.B from the University of Lagos and was called to the Nigerian Bar in July 2003. Prof. Ajibola has served in various leader leadership position which include; President and Chairman of Council, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) (Dec 2006-Dec 2008); Member, Governing Council, Lagos Multidoor Courthouse, Lagos Judiciary, 2009-2014. He has several publications in various journals and has delivered lectures at various conferences, workshops and special trainings.

Prof. Uchenna Joseph Uwaleke – Cowry Treasurers Limited

Professor Uchenna Joseph Uwaleke

is a Financial Economist and a renowned Professor of Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University Keffi where he was at various times the Head of Banking and Finance department as well as the Director of Quality Assurance. He is the pioneer professor of Capital Market in Nigeria.

A thorough-bred professional, Prof. Uche Uwaleke is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), an Associate member of Chartered Institute of Stockbroker (ACS), Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB), Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (ACTI) and the Institute of Capital Market Registrars (ACMR). He is also a registered member of the Nigerian Economic Society (MNES) and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

A multi-disciplinary Scholar, Prof. Uwaleke holds a B.Sc. degree in Accounting from Anambra State University of Science & Technology, an M.Sc. in Economics (specializing in Finance) from University of Jos and a PhD in Finance from Nasarawa State University. He has over 20 years of lecturing experience in Nigeria. Prior to joining Nasarawa State University as a pioneer staff in the faculty of Administration, he had worked as an Investment Banker with Lombard Assets Management Limited as the Head of Research and Private Banking.

Prof. Uwaleke a former Commissioner of Finance in Imo State and a former Chief Economist and Director of Research at the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria is a regular media commentator on the Nigerian and global economy. He has authored/co-authored over 60 articles in peer-reviewed Journals as well as 9 books especially in the area of Finance and Capital Markets one of which is the popular 10 Ps of the Nigerian capital market.

Mr. Sylvester Azubuike Okonkwo – Cowry Treasurers Limited

Sylvester Azubuike Okonkwo is Managing Director of Annet Integrated Solutions Limited. His wealth of experience spans across Relationship Management and Marketing; Operations and Technology and Financial Control. Prior to his current job, he was the Managing Director of Investment One Pension Managers Limited after serving as the company’s Executive Director during which time he was responsible for managing the group’s Funds Under Management which included mutual funds, client’s portfolios and other managed funds. Mr. Okonkwo has an MBA from the IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona, Spain and a B.sc in Mechanical Engineering (First Class Honors) from the University of Lagos in 1992.

While congratulating them on their well deserved appointment, we are confident that their contributions will further boost the Group’s performance and corporate governance practices.