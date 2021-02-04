Adebayo Obajemu

The Governor of Ekiti State and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday disclosed that Nigeria is expected to procure a total of 140 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine within the next two years.

Governor Fayemi said this while delivering an address at the Chatham House Event, London, titled: “The role of Nigeria’s State Governments in recovery: responses to COVID-19 linked challenges”.

“We are working with the Federal Government to ensure we have vaccines available in the country. Just last week, the NGF invited experts to brief governors on vaccine procurement and administration. We had a National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, where the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) shared the plans around vaccines procurement,” the governor said.

“We expect about 80m doses of vaccines would be available in 2021 to cover 40% of the population, while another 60 million doses is being planned for 2022”.