BY EMEKA EJERE

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced that the two men, who had been declared wanted for having contact with Nigeria’s index coronavirus case, have been found.

Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this during a press briefing , said that the two men were identified within 24 hours after their names were made public.

Enwelunta Obumnore Godfrey and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq, who were on the same flight with the Italian that first tested positive to coronavirus in Lagos, were declared unreachable on Monday after all efforts by the state government to get across to them proved abortive.

Prof Abayomi said, “As you know, we published their names and within 24 hours, we identified them and we’ve been in touch with them.

“I thank the media for putting those names out and for social media, it was very quick.

“It shows that the Lagos community is responsive and very responsible because I was surprised at the speed they were identified”, he said.

Abayomi pointed out that the two positive cases of the coronavirus are doing very well. He also added that the three persons from England, China and France, who were tested and have been in isolation have all been discharged.

He said that the first case which is the Italian, has no symptom, but the test shows that he is still secreting the virus, although the level is significantly going down.

The commissioner also said that the state is currently observing a family of four children, their teacher from the United States and another man from the United Kingdom as they have all been placed under isolation. This was because they were in close proximity with somebody that has the coronavirus infection.

He said it was negative after the first round of test, but will be repeated in the next forty-eight hours to see what happens.