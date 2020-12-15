OBINNA EZUGWU

Republic of Ireland based businessman and philanthropist, Chief Chikwendu Agbo, founder of Onwa Ichaka Million Foundation, on Saturday, presented a cheque of N500,000 to some youths in Amechi Uwani Community, Enugu South Local Government, to start small scale businesses.

The presentation which took place at the palace of the Traditional Ruler of the community, Igwe JAE Ogbodo, marked the conclusion of the foundation’s programmes for the year and had in attendance, some members of the Igwe in Council and other invited guests.

Speaking during the presentation, Igwe JAE Ogbodo thanked Mr. Chikwendu Agbo for remembering the community especially during these trying times.

The traditional ruler, who was represented by Chief Israel Anih, urged other wealthy individuals to emulate the benefactor.

In his own remarks, President-General of Amechi Uwani Autonomous Community, Hon. Ifeanyi Nnaji, lauded Agbo for his selfless services to the community .

While promising to work with Agbo in the future to ensure that more people benefit from his organisation, Nnaji pointed out that though he may not be the richest man in the community, but the impact of his philanthropy was resonating.

One of the recipients of the grant, Mr. Christian Ogbodo, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, could not hide his joy.

He commended the organisers for the transparent manner in which the process was conducted and promised to utilize the funds for the purpose for which it was released to him.

Onwa Ichaka Million Foundation was founded in 2018 and has through its programmes helped to lift some youths in the community out of poverty.