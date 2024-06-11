Caverton appoints Adedeji Adeola as new CFO

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Mr. Adedeji Adeola as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of COSG effective Monday, June 10, 2024.

Mr. Adeola holds a B.Sc. degree in Insurance from the University of Lagos. He also holds an M.Sc. degree in Finance (with specialisation in Economic Policy) from the University of London. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, an Associate of Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, United Kingdom and a member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, California (USA).

He brings on board a very robust and varied experience spanning over two decades and straddling several sectors/industries including manufacturing, telecommunications, Oil and gas, financial services/investment/asset management.

Prior to joining COSG, he has worked at a couple of blue-chip companies and multinationals such as Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC) and MTN Nigeria Communications.

