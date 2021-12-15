By Sesan Laoye

Sunday, December 12, 2021 would be a day to remembered for people with disabilities, motherless babies, orphans and other less privileged in and around Oyo State as they were treated to good foods, drinks and showered with gifts.

The event was put together by the Care People Foundation at its Orphanage and Motherless Babies Home along Ibadan – Lagos Expressway, Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

The carnival which featured music performances by various orphanage homes and schools for people with disabilities, was organised by the Care People Foundation to make the under privileged feel the aura of the Yuletide.

Aside the food and entertainment, attendees were showered with gifts, including wheelchairs, grinding machines, rice and other items.

The foundation also in conjunction with Animasahun Foundation, Canada gave out N1 million scholarship awards to 15 indigent students from tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, President of Care People Foundation, Revd (Dr.) Paul Tunde Tioluwani called on governments at all levels to help the less privileged in the society, especially those with disabilities.

He said, “If I am doing this in my own little way, the government should do more. The country is hard and government must ensure that people with disabilities are supported and encouraged .

“The government is not doing enough to help people with disability. The government should do more for them . government can do better.”

Speaking on the effort of the foundation to help the less privileged, Tioluwani said “At our foundation, impacting lives is a golden assignment that must be done. Since our take off in the year 1990, we have left no stone unturned in this regard. By His grace, we have established a multimillion naira orphanage where thousands have benefitted. We commissioned the first indigenous pitch for disabled football in Nigeria in the year 2004.

“We have given scholarship to thousands of poor students in tertiary institutions and assisted thousands in our Computer Training School co – sponsored by Torino Police, Canada. We have given out hundreds of brand new wheel chairs to physically challenged persons and assisted many widows who are currently on monthly salaries.”

On the achievements of its Orphanage, the President of Care People Foundation said it has produced seven graduates with one of them, Lamide Olowere working as officer of the Nigerian Army.

Also speaking, the Vice President of the Foundation, Barrister (Mrs) Favour Tioluwani said God, through His Grace, has sustained their philanthropic assignment despite the harsh economic environment.

She said she has been collaborating with her husband in helping the less privileged because she believes it is an assigned project from God.

She expressed her joy that the foundation every year makes orphans, people with disabilities and other less privileged to feel the Yuletide celebration.

Dignitaries at the event included the Chairman of Ibadan Central Hospital, Dr Abib Olamitoye and his wife; former Vice Chancellor, Bell University, Professor Isaac Adeyemi and his wife; Prof. and Mrs Ogunbode; Special Adviser to the Oyo State Governor on Culture and tourism, Hon. Akeem Ige, among others.

