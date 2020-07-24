Adebayo Obajemu

The interim financial report of Cadbury Nigeria Plc for the period ended, June 30th, 2020 revealed a decline of 19.89% in Profit after Tax, closing at of N537 million away from 2019 quarter two PAT of N670 million.

The company in its half year result declined in topline figures as it recorded a turnover of N15.9 bn from N19.5 bn recorded in HY’2019.

The earnings per share dropped by 19.89% while the current period’s PE Ratio is at 25.37x and the earnings yield at 3.94% with reference stock price of N7.25 as at the day of computation