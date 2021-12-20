Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has withheld his assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021, noting that the prevailing situation in the country would not allow him to sign the bill into law.

The president who conveyed his reservations over the bill in a letter to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, cited high cost of conducting direct primaries, the security challenge of monitoring the election, violation of citizens’ rights and marginalization of small political parties as reasons for withholding his assent.

The president said he had received informed advice from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Government, and had also carefully reviewed the Bill in light of the current realities prevalent in the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the circumstances.

He argued that it was better to allow each political party to determine its mode of selecting candidates for election.

