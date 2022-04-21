Buhari names Matilda Mmegwa special assistant on employment

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the appointment of Mrs. Matilda Mmegwa as senior special assistant to the president on employment and job Creation (Office of the Honourable Minister of Labour

The Senior Special Assistant, who has held a number of posts in the private sector in Canada and international organisations, will work under the leadership of the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, on issues of job creation, a statement from the ministry of information said on Thursday.

Mrs Mmegwa brings to the position over 30 years’ experience in the field of strategic leadership, corporate governance, social inclusion and economic development.

She is an internationally decorated Presenter/Keynote Speaker and was the lead discussant at the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) conference in Tanzania in 2009.

She has served as Senior Consultant and Strategy Advisor with the Ghana Agricultural Sector Investment Programme (GASIP) an initiative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of Ghana.

She holds a degree in Industrial Chemistry, professional qualifications as Chartered Accountant in both Nigeria and Canada, a Master’s degree in Strategy and Corporate Governance.