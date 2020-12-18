OBINNA EZUGWU

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, has expressed satisfaction with the release of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State kidnapped by suspected bandits, noting that his administration will not relent in it’s effort to rid Nigeria of insecurity and corruption.

“I welcome the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. This is a huge relief to the entire country & international community. The entire country is grateful to Governor Masari, the Intelligence Agencies, the Military and the Police Force,” Buhari said in a tweet late Thursday.

“Our administration is fully aware of the responsibility we have to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians. I ask Nigerians to be patient and fair to us as we deal with the challenges of security, the economy, and corruption. We will not relent.”

Gunmen suspected to be bandits had on Thursday night, released all students abducted from the Katsina school, five days after their abduction on Friday, December 11.

Katsina governor, Bello Masari, is said to have negotiated their release. It is yet unclear whether ransom was paid.

The gunmen, who came on motorbikes, invaded the school’s premises around 11 pm shooting indiscriminately to scare residents. The operation led to the disappearance of over 300 students.

Boko Haram had on Tuesday claimed responsibility for the attack.