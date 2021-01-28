Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr. Aghughu Arhotomhenla Adolphus for appointment as the Auditor-General of the Federation.

The appointment was announced via a statement signed by Sen. Babajide Omoworare, a Senior Special Assistant to President.

Mr. Aghughu has been acting as the Auditor-General since the voluntary retirement of Mr. Anthony Mkpe Ayine from service upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 60 years on 25th October 2020. He was from Cross River State.

The Auditor-General designate hails from Edo State and, holds a master’s degree in economics; he is a Fellow of Certified National Accountants, Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and Associate member of Chartered Institute of Taxation.

He became an Auditor in the Office of the Auditor-General in 1992 and was promoted to the rank of Director of Audit in January 2016.

Similarly, the statement also indicate that the President also nominated Barr. Victor Chinemerem Muruako as Chairman for the Fiscal Responsibility Commission in accordance with provision of section 5(3) of the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007.

Barr. Muruako, a legal practitioner had served as the Secretary to the Fiscal Responsibility Commission and currently acts as the Chairman of the Commission.

Both letters of nomination have been forwarded to the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan for confirmation by the Senate.