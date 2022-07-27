BUA Cement half year 2022 profit up by 41.4% 

Adebayo Obajemu

BUA Cement Plc in the first half of this year has attained remarkable growth in its turnover and profit after tax.

The unaudited financial statement of the company for the period ended 30 June 2022 revealed 51.73% growth in turnover to N188.56 billion from N124.28 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N61.36 billion was reported for the 6 months period, up by 41.4% from N43.4 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) of BUA Cement increased year on year by 41.4% to N1.81 from the EPS of N1.28.

At the share price of N69.3, the P/E ratio of BUA Cement stands at 38.24x with earnings yield of 2.61%.