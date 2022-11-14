Bourse returns -0.68% WtD amidst profit taking

Adebayo Obajemu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange last week closed on a bearish note as Dangote Cement, Presco, MTN Nigeria, Seplat and Airtel Africa shed their weights.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization declined week on week by 0.68% to settle at 43,968.75 points and N23.949 trillion respectively.

An aggregate of 1.1 billion units of shares were traded in 15,697 deals, valued at N11.7 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as 27 stocks gained against 36 stocks that declined in their share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

Unity Bank led other gainers in the course of last week with 35.71% growth, closing at N0.57 from the previous close of N0.42.

Royal Exchange, MRS, ETRANZACT and GEREGU grew their share prices by 22.22%, 9.83%, 9.37%and 8.50% respectively.

Other top 10 gainers include: Fidson (8.18%), Linkage Assurance (7.69%), UCAP (6.61%), CHAMS (4.35%) and African Prudential (3.88%) respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Prestige Assurance led other price decliners, shedding 15.22% of its share price to close at N0.39 from the previous close of N4.46.

LEARNAFRICA, GUINNESS, Flour Mills and Julius Berger shed their share prices by 10.71%, 9.95%, 9.90% and 9.81% respectively.

Other price decliners include: CADBURY (-9.69%), CUSTODIAN (-9.32%), MULTIVERSE (-9.20%), Honeywell Flour (-9.09%) and RT BRISCOE (-9.09%) respectively.