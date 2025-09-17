Connect with us

BOAD joins global alliance against hunger and poverty
The West African Development Bank (BOAD) has officially joined the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, an initiative spearheaded by the Brazilian Presidency of the G20 to tackle hunger, poverty and inequality.

The Bank announced its membership in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the approval was granted in August 2025. BOAD now joins 197 other members of the Alliance, which include 102 countries, 29 international organisations, 14 financial institutions and 52 foundations.

The Alliance is focused on achieving Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 2, ending poverty and hunger, and reducing inequalities under SDG 10, particularly by supporting low-income countries.

BOAD said its participation is anchored on two core pillars: financing and knowledge sharing. On financing, the Bank plans to align its project objectives with the Alliance’s global effort to improve food security across West Africa. Under the knowledge-sharing pillar, it intends to contribute over 50 years of technical expertise and operational know-how gained from serving populations in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

The Bank added that membership will also allow it to benefit from the insights and experience of partners in the Alliance, while accessing policy tools and financial resources to accelerate implementation of high-impact programmes.

“This enhanced collaboration will enable BOAD to leverage international synergies and strengthen food security efforts in the sub-region,” the statement said.

