Lagos based billionaire businessman, Bolu Akin-Olugbade, has died from COVID-19 complications.

Family sources said the socialite died on Wednesday at an isolation facility in Lagos.

He was born on April 2, 1956, to the family of late Babatunde Akin-Olugbade, Balogun of Owu and a wealthy businessman.

Bolu holds the traditional title of the aare ona- kankanfo of Owu kingdom.

He was a lawyer and his business interest include property development, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution, maritime and offshore services and investment banking.