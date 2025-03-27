Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

Bill to upgrade 37 Lagos LCDAs to full fledge LGAs pass second reading 

A bill to upgrade the Lagos State 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to full-fledged Local Government Areas (LGAs) passed Second Reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The bill was sponsored by James Faleke, Babajimi Benson, Enitan Badru, and 19 other lawmakers.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to Accommodate the Thirty-Seven (37) Development Area Councils of Lagos State as Full-Fledged Local Government Areas, Increasing the Total Number of Local Government Areas in the Federation to Eight Hundred and Eleven (811), and for Related Matters (HB. 1498),”

Once fully enacted, Nigeria’s total number of LGAs will rise from 774 to 811, with Lagos overtaking Kano and Katsina, which currently have 44 and 34 LGAs, respectively.

Proponents of the bill argue that granting full LGA status to the LCDAs would bring governance closer to the people. The 37 LCDAs were created by President Bola Tinubu in 2003 when he was governor of Lagos State.

Obinna Ezugwu.

