Becoming president of Nigeria is my lifelong ambition - Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says ruling Nigeria is his lifelong ambition, noting that as long as he lives, he will keep aspiring.

The former vice president who started running for president in 1993, vowed to keep pushing until he succeeds in becoming Nigeria’s president.

Speaking with Financial Times, the PDP presidential candidate said he would keep pursuing his ambition as long as he is alive and healthy.

“It is a life-long ambition and as long as I’m alive and strong and healthy, I will continue pursuing it,” Atiku said.

The former Vice President is one of the top candidates vying for the 2023 presidential election.

It’s widely believed that the Waziri of Adamawa has been vying for the presidency since 1992 when he stepped down for MKO Abiola.

During the last presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari defeated him to retain power.