Bandits kidnap Catholic priest, seminarian in Imo, demand N50m ransom

Bandits have abducted Fr Chinedu Nwadike, the Deputy Registrar of Spiritan University Nneochi, along with a seminarian, Emmanuel Nwafor.

Nwadike, a Catholic priest, was kidnapped on Friday on Umunnochi-Ihube road by the Enugu-Okigwe road, the same axis Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Uche Kanu p

Their abductors had established contact with their relations and placed N50m ransom on them.

Nwadike is a native of Eziama in the Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo State.

A family source said, “Rev. Fr. Dr. Chinedu Nwadike, (Cssp), from Umuezeanoruo Eziama, Nkwerre LGA, Imo State and a young Seminarian, Emmanuel Nwafor (Pre Postulant), were on Friday, 12th August, 2022 kidnapped on their way to Enugu State, Umunnochi area, along Enugu-Okigwe Road.

“Both are members of the Holy Ghost Congregation missionaries, living their lives of sacrifice and selflessness in service to a better society.

“He is currently the deputy registrar of SUN (Spiritan University Nneochi).”

The spokesperson for the police in Imo state, Micheal Abattam, had yet to respond to an inquiry concerning the incident.