Connect with us

Headlines

APC holds NEC meeting in Abuja 
Advertisement

Headlines

Only 30 percent of Nigerians pay tax, yet many want govt to work for them – Akpabio  

Headlines

Soun royal stool: Ogbomoso prince takes Oba Ghandi to S’Court

Headlines

Osun: Adeleke swears in newly elected LG chairmen, urges them to stay away from councils amidst crisis 

Headlines

Soludo calls for stricter border control to stem fake drug imports

Headlines

NAACP Image Awards 2025: Ayo Edebiri, Beyonce, others win Big

Headlines

Prevail on Adeleke to stop LG election, APC chieftain tells Tinubu

Headlines

MKO Abiola won June 12, 1993 election, IBB finally admits 

Headlines

Nigerian man admitted into university in 1992 graduates as doctor 33 years after

Headlines

Senate summons security chiefs over USAID terrorism charge

Headlines

APC holds NEC meeting in Abuja 

Published

3 hours ago

on

APC holds NEC meeting in Abuja 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is holding its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting today in Abuja.

Meanwhile, security in and around Blantyre Street and other adjoining streets in Wuse 2 Abuja have been beefed up as dignitaries begin to arrive at the national secretariat of the party for the meeting.

President Bola Tinubu, his vice, Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas are among top officials expected at the event slated for 11 am.

Tinubu had earlier passed vote of confidence on the party’s leadership.

Vehicular and human movement were highly restricted while only a handful of journalists were granted clearance for coverage of the opening session.

Those who have arrived for the meeting include the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), Forum of State Chairmen, former governor of Zamfara state, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, as well as former governor of Kebbi State and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *