The All Progressives Congress (APC) is holding its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting today in Abuja.

Meanwhile, security in and around Blantyre Street and other adjoining streets in Wuse 2 Abuja have been beefed up as dignitaries begin to arrive at the national secretariat of the party for the meeting.

President Bola Tinubu, his vice, Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Tajudeen Abbas are among top officials expected at the event slated for 11 am.

Tinubu had earlier passed vote of confidence on the party’s leadership.

Vehicular and human movement were highly restricted while only a handful of journalists were granted clearance for coverage of the opening session.

Those who have arrived for the meeting include the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), Forum of State Chairmen, former governor of Zamfara state, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, as well as former governor of Kebbi State and Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.