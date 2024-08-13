Connect with us

Headlines

Anglican Church elects seven new bishops, four archbishops
Advertisement

Headlines

2024 SSCE results: 73.7 percent got five credits, 215,267 results withheld

Headlines

WAEC releases 2024 WASSCE results

Headlines

'What is done is done,' Woman who tore husband’s passport dares him

Headlines

NDIC pays N5m to Heritage Bank depositors with over N5m in their accounts

Headlines

Aiyedogbon becomes new Alamuro of Amuro Kingdom

Headlines

Former Presidential aide disburses N40m to 40 youths 

Headlines

Good Governance: Why Nigerian govt should take strategic communications seriously

Headlines

Be committed to Tinubu's success, APC chieftain appeals to govs

Headlines

NIS begins probe of woman who destroyed husband’s passport at Lagos airport

Headlines

Anglican Church elects seven new bishops, four archbishops

Published

5 hours ago

on

Anglican Church elects seven new bishops, four archbishops

 

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has elected seven new bishops to fill the vacancies in seven of its dioceses and four archbishops for its provinces.

The church’s Communication Officer, Korede Akintunde disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The statement noted that the elections were conducted during the church’s Episcopal Synod held on Monday, August 12, 2024, a the St Matthew’s Anglican Church Maitama, Abuja.

News continues after this Advertisement

According to Akintunde, the elections were announced by the church’s Primate, Dr. Henry Ndukuba, at the end of the synod.

The primate, who congratulated the newly elected bishops and archbishops, “prayed that God will grant them wisdom, strength and good health, to pilot the affairs of the people of God in their respective dioceses and provinces.

“He, however, called on all members of the church to pray and support the newly elected bishops and their families, as they go into their new places of assignments after the due processes, training and consecration.

“He also called on the newly elected into various offices to pray and seek God’s face for the power of God in their new roles.”

The statement further said that the primate added that the consecration of the bishops-elect and the presentation of archbishops-elect will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, during the Standing Committee Meeting of the church being hosted by Nike Diocese in Enugu State.

Below are the lists of the seven elected bishops and four archbishops:

Elected Bishops:

Ephraim Gongdem – Jos Diocese.
John Obinali – Okigwe Diocese.
Sam Ike – Enugu Diocese.
Godwin Odubena – Ijebu North Diocese.
Bernard Hanson – Ahoada Diocese.
Titus Alkali – Wusasa Diocese.
Samuel Ifeyemi – Osun North Diocese.
Elected Archbishops
Sosthenes Eze – Bishop of Enugu North Diocese, Enugu Province.
Israel Amao – Bishop of New Bussa Diocese, Kwara Province.
Williams Aladekugbe – Bishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Ibadan Province.
Daniel Yisa – Bishop of Minna Diocese, Lokoja Province.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (200) #Boko Haram (130) #UBA (164) Access bank (212) Ademola Adeleke (267) Alex Otti (450) Atiku Abubakar (274) Babajide Sanwo-olu (161) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (724) Buhari (145) CBN (493) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (131) Dapo Abiodun (121) dollar (137) EFCC (130) Fidelity Bank (94) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (335) Godwin Emefiele (241) Godwin Obaseki (83) GTBank (180) INEC (97) IPOB (118) Labour Party (133) Muhammadu Buhari (229) naira (162) NGX (122) Nigeria (124) Nnamdi Kanu (145) NNPC (177) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (233) Olusegun Obasanjo (111) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (522) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (224)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement