Anglican Church elects seven new bishops, four archbishops

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has elected seven new bishops to fill the vacancies in seven of its dioceses and four archbishops for its provinces.

The church’s Communication Officer, Korede Akintunde disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The statement noted that the elections were conducted during the church’s Episcopal Synod held on Monday, August 12, 2024, a the St Matthew’s Anglican Church Maitama, Abuja.

According to Akintunde, the elections were announced by the church’s Primate, Dr. Henry Ndukuba, at the end of the synod.

The primate, who congratulated the newly elected bishops and archbishops, “prayed that God will grant them wisdom, strength and good health, to pilot the affairs of the people of God in their respective dioceses and provinces.

“He, however, called on all members of the church to pray and support the newly elected bishops and their families, as they go into their new places of assignments after the due processes, training and consecration.

“He also called on the newly elected into various offices to pray and seek God’s face for the power of God in their new roles.”

The statement further said that the primate added that the consecration of the bishops-elect and the presentation of archbishops-elect will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, during the Standing Committee Meeting of the church being hosted by Nike Diocese in Enugu State.

Below are the lists of the seven elected bishops and four archbishops:

Elected Bishops:

Ephraim Gongdem – Jos Diocese.

John Obinali – Okigwe Diocese.

Sam Ike – Enugu Diocese.

Godwin Odubena – Ijebu North Diocese.

Bernard Hanson – Ahoada Diocese.

Titus Alkali – Wusasa Diocese.

Samuel Ifeyemi – Osun North Diocese.

Elected Archbishops

Sosthenes Eze – Bishop of Enugu North Diocese, Enugu Province.

Israel Amao – Bishop of New Bussa Diocese, Kwara Province.

Williams Aladekugbe – Bishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Ibadan Province.

Daniel Yisa – Bishop of Minna Diocese, Lokoja Province.

