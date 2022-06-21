Amazon to begin operation in Nigeria in 2023

Amazon, American e-commerce giant, will begin operations in Nigeria in 2023, as it sets to expand presence to five more countries across Africa, South America and Europe.

The e-commerce company would establish a market place in two African countries.

Already operating in 20 countries, the development will see the e-commerce giant kick start operations in Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Nigeria, and South Africa in April 2023.

Amazon will create a marketplace in all five countries, with access to Amazon’s fulfillment service called Fulfillment by Amazon.

A report by Business Insider said l Amazon was also working to scale up its U.S.-based outlet.

While Amazon’s prime membership programme will be made available at launch in Belgium, other countries will not get it until shortly after activities commence.

The entry of Amazon into Nigeria’s e-commerce space will further intensify competition in the sector dominated by Jumia, Konga, and Jiji, among others.

Despite being present in 20 countries with robust economies, Amazon’s presence in developing markets like South America and Africa has been relatively poor