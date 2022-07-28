All senators backed move to impeach Buhari - Abaribe

Former senate majority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has disclosed that senators across party lines were in support of the move to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Wednesday, some senators staged a walk out after Ahmad Lawan, senate president stopped the senate minority leader, Philip Aduda from moving a motion for the impeachment of Buhari.

Abaribe, who was one of the lawmakers who walked out of the red chamber, said on Arise TV that the decision to sack the present was reached by the Senate at a closed session.

He said, “I can tell you without any equivocation that this is the reflection of the whole senate. We had a closed session, and opinions were canvassed and positions were annunciated to the fact that we can no longer continue business as usual.

“Business as usual that I mean is, just pass another resolution. Ask the president to do A, B and C and of course he ignores it and continues going ahead in the lackadaisical manner they have always been taking this issue. And so we were very firm in what we did, that was why when the senate president contrary to what was agreed in the closed session now pretended that we should just continue business as usual when we have this big problem in front of all of us.

“That was why when the Minority Leader tried to raise the issue and was shut down on mere procedural matters, we decided that the best thing was to let the Nigerian public hear us and know exactly the feelings of all senators.”