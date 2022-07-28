By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State governor-elect, Sen. Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke, on Thursday inaugurated his 39-member transition committee that will usher in his administration on November 27, 2022.

The committee has a Doctor of Nuclear Medicine, Dr. Muyiwa Oladimeji as the chairman, while Hon. Sunday Bisi, the Director General of Senator Ademola Adeleke campaign committee and a member of House of Representatives, Hon. Bamidele Salam, will serve as Vice Chairman and Secretary of the committee, respectively.

The committee is saddled with the responsibility of working with various groups to ascertain the present situation of things in the state under the current government.

Speaking at the event, Sen. Adeleke charged the committee to come up with a well detailed analysis of the state of things in the state, assured them of his total support.

“You are therefore expected to be creative and innovative as you carry out this assignment. Our approach must be practical and down to earth. Be aware as you have been that Osun is a special case demanding unique solutions. Your task is bigger than ensuring a seamless transition in partnership with the team from the side of the outgoing state government; I expect robust innovations and out of the box ideas on how best to hit the ground running by November.”

According to the governor-elect, the people of Osun state expect so much from them as they are passing through very difficult moments. “They have entrusted us with the enormous task of reviving our dear state to genuinely serve their aspirations and attend to their needs. We are ready to meet the desires of our people. We are equipped with requisite skills and determination to meet the challenges ahead. Our administration will be by the people and for the people. Our ultimate guide will be the best interest of Osun people at all times.

The committee was to ascertain the state of finance of the state including funds from the federation allocation account, internally generated revenue, grants and other sources of income. To ascertain the level of indebtedness of the state and Local Governments and the terms of repayment of such debt

Also, the committee is asked to examine the present structure of Government (numbers of commissioners, special advisers, special assistants, boards etc.) in Osun State and make appropriate recommendations to the Governor-elect.

Among other things, the committee is to review the current security architecture of the state and interface with relevant security agencies in order to ensure a seamless transition. They are to examine the present structure, finance, effectiveness of local government in Osun State and make appropriate recommendations.

“Critically examine and review all agreements, MOUs and other legal instruments entered into by the outgoing administration with contractors, consultants, banks, etc. and make appropriate recommendations

The committee is expected to examine matters relating to state labour force, welfare, payment of salaries, pensions and gratuity

“You are to examine capital projects awarded by the outgoing administration with a view to ascertaining the stage of completion vis-a-vis amount paid.”