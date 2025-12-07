Connect with us

Adeleke Felicitates Ooni Ogunwusi At 10th Anniversary
Published

25 seconds ago

on

Adeleke Felicitates Ooni Ogunwusi At 10th Anniversary

Osun State Governo, Senator Ademola Adeleke has rejoiced with the Arole Oduduwa, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, CFR, on the joyous occasion of his 10th coronation anniversary, celebrating him as an astute royal figure, who consistently exhibit deep interest in the promotion of Yoruba culture.

Governor Adeleke, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed applauded Oba Adeyeye’s humble carriage and the pronounced commitment to the unity of the race, noting his admiration for Kabiyesi’s purposeful leadership and ability to manage interests towards advancing the cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.

The Governor commends the Arole Oduduwa for the demonstrated faith in nation building as manifest in his serial investments and businesses that empowers both the young and the old, and as well uplift communities through meaningful engagements, pointing out that the extraordinary reign of Oba Adeyeye in a decade has elevated the image of Ile-Ife and significantly foster unity among the Yoruba people.

“It is with immense joy that I warmly felicitate with the Arole of Oduduwa, His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Ogunwusi Enitan, Ojaja II, CFR, on the occasion of his 10th coronation anniversary. In 10 years, Oba Adeyeye redefined leadership, using his stool to foster peace, unity and progress,” Governor Adeleke was quoted to have said in the congratulatory message.

“In a decade, Kabiyesi’s forward-looking approaches, purposeful engagement and ability to galvanise interests has not only elevated Ile-Ife’s physical outlook and visibility globally, but has also strengthens the unity of purpose of the Yoruba race and resolves to preserve our heritage. Oba Adeyeye is an enterprising monarch, mobilising resources to build businesses in order to open doors of opportunities for subjects and contribute meaningfully to the economy of the state and Nigeria as a whole.”

Governor Adeleke joins every sons and daughters of Ifeland to rejoice with Kabiyesi on this milestone, stating that “Oba Adeyeye dedicated services to the people of Ife and the nation as a whole will always serve as a reminder that true leadership is the key to unlocking the potential of any society.”

Governor Adeleke prays to God Almighty to give Oba Adeyeye the grace and sound health to effect his impactful leadership on Ifeland, the Yoruba people and indeed, Nigeria, for a long time and for the benefit of the people and humanity as a whole.

