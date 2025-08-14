ADC a child of necessity, give us opportunity to prove ourselves, Mark urges Nigerians

National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, says the party emerged from a genuine need to offer Nigerians a credible alternative to poor governance.

Addressing ADC candidates in Abuja ahead of Saturday’s bye-elections, Mark described the party as “a child of necessity” and urged voters to give it a chance at the polls.

“The ADC was born out of the genuine desire to give Nigerians better governance. We ask for the opportunity to prove ourselves,” he said.

He appealed to voters in Anambra, Edo, Oyo, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna, Zamfara, Kano, Niger, and Ogun States to support ADC candidates, pledging that the party would deliver on its promises.

Mark tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with ensuring free, fair, and credible elections, noting that the exercise would be a test of the Commission’s readiness to restore public trust.

“All eyes are on INEC to correct past mistakes. A credible election this weekend can help redeem its image,” he said.

The ADC leader praised the courage of the party’s flagbearers and urged them to comply with electoral laws while remaining alert to attempts at manipulation or intimidation.

He also called on security agencies to provide a level playing field for all parties so that the people’s will can prevail without interference.