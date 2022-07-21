Customers of Access Bank will smile home this summer with millions of naira, smart phones and other amazing prizes in the lender’s AccessMore mega rewards

According to the bank, campaign, which was unveiled in June, will run till the end of August and it is open to customers and non-customers of the bank.

Senior Retail Advisor, Access Bank, Rob Giles said the launch of the campaign was part of the bank’s strategy to drive easy, effective and rewarding banking using the AccessMore mobile app to carry out essential transactions like paying bills, purchase airtime, funds transfer and exploring other unique features of the app.

travel destinations, buying tickets for music concerts, renewing subscriptions to video streaming services, shopping for groceries etc. Access Bank has tapped into these summertime activities with the AccessMore Mega rewards as customers have something More to vibe to during the season.

“The steps to take to enjoy rewards on the app are quite easy. Simply download the AccessMore app, register (signup) and opt into Access Rewards and Referrals on the app to get a 100points. Each complete referral you make earn you additional 100 points. Once you onboard 20 – 30 new people onto the AccessMore app, you get 2000 – 3000 points respectively and this qualifies you for a chance to win cash prizes of up to N1 million. Customers can also stand a chance to win iPhone 13 phones, and other cash prizes of N100,000 and N50,000 and other amazing rewards. The great thing is, the more you transact the more points you earn,” Giles said.

He explained that the Access Bank AccessMore app is a unique payment application built on cutting- edge technology, offering tailored and personalized services, and excellent customer experience. The app is easy to use and is available for download on Android PlayStore and iOS Store.