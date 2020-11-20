Adebayo Obajemu

Access Bank on Thursday published its Third Quarter result for the period ended 30, September, 2020.

The financial giant grew its gross earnings by 15.41% year on year to N592.79 billion from N513.66 billion.

Profit after tax grew by 15.68% year on year to N102.3 billion from N88.44 billion. Earnings per share grew to N2.9 which also translates to 15.68% growth year on year.

Relative to the share price of N8.70, the P.E ratio of Access Bank is estimated as 3.02x with earnings yield of 33.08%