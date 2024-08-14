Abia State government says negotiations have reached advanced stage to engage the services of two contractors to rehabilitate and upgrade the long abandoned Enyimba Hotels in Aba, to a five-star status.

Under the new arrangements, Enyimba Hotels would be expanded beyond its original scope to accommodate an International conference centre, about 250 suit apartments, lecture halls, among other facilities befitting of a five-star hotel.

The state commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu, who disclosed this during a media chat with newsmen at Government House, Umuahia, explained that the state government decided to take over the Hotel from Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) because of the deplorable state the Hotel had remained for over 30 years.

He added that the gvernment decided to take over and modernize the status of Enyimba Hotels to befit the new designs and plans for Aba to have a new look and facilities expected of an international business hub of Nigeria and Africa.

Still in Aba, the State government has swiftly procured a contractor to handle the erosion menace at Ovom.

Commissioner Kanu who also disclosed this during the chat on the fall-outs of this week’s EXCO meeting presided over by Governor Alex Otti, described the gesture as coming barely 72 hours after the governor ‘s visit to the Ovom community in Aba.

The Commissioner further stated that the measure is a promise fulfilled, as it is aimed at providing immediate succour to the affected individuals in the area.

In reaction to a question on Aba metropolis, the Director General, Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), Mr. Uche Ukeje explained that the role of the contractor at the Ovom erosion site would be to stop the erosion from further encroachment as well as to reclaim the area already devastated .

Meanwhile, pundits and eye witnesses agree that Aba metropolis is now undergoing realistic expansions and physical developments under the present administration of the state, first time since creation in 1991.

All along, Aba had remained a ghost of its former self, as the commercial centre of Nigeria.

