Arrangements have reached the final stage for the Abia State Government to acquire 60 percent of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) assets from Interstate Electric, the company’s major shareholder.

Under the new arrangement, the state government will control power generation, regulation, and distribution across the eight ring-fenced local government areas in Abia Central and Abia North senatorial zones.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists at the Government House, Umuahia, on the outcome of this week’s State Executive Council meeting.

He explained that the negotiation aligns with the government’s vision to strengthen the power sector as part of its strategy to drive industrial and economic development in the state.

“With this laudable development, Abia State, particularly the eight ring-fenced local government areas, will experience a new lease of life regarding their power needs,” Prince Kanu assured.

In a related development, the Commissioner announced that the State Executive Council has approved the restoration of power supply to Ohafia before the end of the year, in response to the community’s prolonged blackout. He said the restoration project, when completed, would support the developmental initiatives of the Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA).

Prince Kanu also revealed that on Friday, October 24, the 25-kilometre Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene federal road, recently handed over to the Abia State Government for reconstruction by President Bola Tinubu—represented by the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi—will be officially flagged off.

In addition, the state government has awarded contracts for the construction of several key roads, including:

The 13.1km Ariam–Usaka Ring Road in Ikwuano LGA

The 9.35km Ihechiowa–Arochukwu Ring Road

The 4.9km Isieketa–Mba Itungwa–Mgbedeala Road in Isiala Ngwa South

The 3.72km Ogidi–Umuala Eziama Ntigha Road in Isiala Ngwa North.

He noted that the road projects form part of the ongoing infrastructure revolution of the present administration and would, upon completion, open up the benefiting areas for increased business activities and development.

The Commissioner further announced that the state would on Thursday, October 16, join the rest of the world to mark this year’s World Food Day at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia. The event, themed “Hand-in-Hand for Better Food and a Better Future,” underscores the importance of collective action in achieving sustainable and inclusive food systems.

He called on stakeholders in the agricultural sector to collaborate toward ending hunger, improving nutrition, and securing a better future for all.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Engr. Ikechukwu Monday, confirmed that discussions with Interstate Electric had been concluded.

“We’ve finalised negotiations on our bids, which automatically activates the next phase of the transaction,” he stated. “It has been approved by the state government, and we’ll be mobilising to site this week. We’ve also started engaging the communities to provide support in partnership with the Greater Ohafia Development Authority. Our target is to restore electricity to Ohafia before the end of the year.”