A time to believe: Gov Otti’s opening address at Aba Trade Fair

A TIME TO BELIEVE

Being the Text of an Address Presented by Governor Alex C. Otti, OFR, at the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at the Aba Mega Mall.

Protocols,

1. We have reached a very important point in the evolution of Aba as a major business destination in Nigeria and across the West African region. What happens in this city, say, in the next decade or less, would depend largely on how we harness the opportunities and access events like this. Beyond the excitement that comes with hosting international programmes of this nature, the real job for us is look past what is happening today and imagine what the future would be, if we sustain the present momentum, envision a future that answers to our social and economic aspirations and reposition ourselves and businesses to make the most of the opportunities that are promised bold visionaries, thinkers and individuals who see beyond the obstacles that must be surmounted to harness the gold that lay beneath.

2. On this note distinguished ladies and gentlemen, let me formally and happily welcome you to the maiden edition of the Aba International Trade Fair. I thank you for coming from your various places of businesses around the world to be with us in Aba for what promises to be a harvest of great rewards for every stakeholder. The State is proud to host you and shall provide you with every necessary support to make your participation at the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair, an unforgettable experience. May I also appreciate the leadership and members of the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (ACCIMA) for coming into partnership with the Government to elevate the regular Aba Trade Fair to an international event. Thank you for having an appreciation of the bigger picture and for cooperating with members of our team to bring the world to this place. We are not yet where we wish to be but for a maiden event, I am glad to say that we have made a great start.

3. I am quite pleased to see several important national and international brands identifying with us for this event. Thank you for believing in our long-term vision for Enyimba City and for partnering with. The State had to get involved with this project for two major reasons — one, we believe that this City has immense potential that big and small businesses can tap into for growth and expansion. An event like this is designed to show the world the hidden gem that may hold the key to their next big break in terms of market size, skilled and industrious work force and other forms of access that can be leveraged to drive long term growth. This Trade Fair, and our active involvement, is in recognition of the fact that Aba has so much to contribute to our country’s economic aspirations whether it is economic diversification, job creation or driving higher volume of national output.

4. Another equally important reason for getting involved was to announce the return of Aba as a major industrial and commercial destination in the West African region. Aba faced severe difficulties over the last two decades as social infrastructure deteriorated, forcing many individuals and business entities to move to other places. I am glad to say that in the last 18 months, a lot has been done to restore the old glory of this great City through extensive investments in road infrastructure projects, security, waste management, social re-orientation and stakeholder engagements as we work collectively to rebuild and reposition for the opportunities of tomorrow. This Trade Fair is therefore an invitation to the companies that left to return as the challenges that forced their departure have been cut down drastically; and to announce to others who are yet to discover the treasures that are hidden here that there is no better place to be.

5. Beyond the commercial opportunities that this Trade Fair presents to businesses, this event is equally a celebration of the can-do spirit of our people. Yesterday, we saw video clips of the Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, test-driving vehicles with significant local inputs in terms of brand ownership and assembly. This is not something you see every day and I am very pleased that our people have taken up the challenge to venture into the automotive industry, not minding the complexities. Beyond what the big entrepreneurs are doing, I am also glad that many micro, small and medium scale enterprises are participating at this Trade Fair. This for me, is a serious demonstration of their ambition and I am optimistic that when they return next year, they will be playing in bigger spaces.

6. This Trade Fair is unique in many ways. In addition to having participants from all sections of the country, it is also gratifying to see that multiple business ecosystems are fully represented. From the emerging players in the renewable energy space to the most dominant names in civil engineering construction, shoe and garments, real estate, energy and oil services, insurance, banking and financial services sector, household appliances and of course, the players-to-watch in the local automotive industry, this event offers a platform to every participant to appreciate the entrepreneurial energy of our people. This programme presents a more reliable version of the Nigerian story, different from the popular stereotypes headlined by dishonest activities. Our people, as I have repeatedly maintained, are very hardworking, dedicated and resilient and are never afraid to venture into new territories, in search of opportunities.

7. This would also be a good platform to build partnerships and learn new things about the Nigerian market environment. I am satisfied that the Planning Committee carefully included business seminars and peer discussions so that in addition to attending to customers visiting from different parts of the region, opportunities are created for interactions, questions and feedbacks. I would recommend that we do this every day over the duration of this Trade Fair to enable the cross fertilisation of ideas. Beyond the sales that would be closed at this ground, anyone who comes here should be able to go home with a new awareness that would lead to better enterprise output in the New Year.

8. During your stay in Aba for this Trade Fair, I encourage you to explore the city, engage with the local community, and discover the numerous business opportunities available here. Do not limit yourself to one location, feel free to venture out and experience all that Enyimba City has to offer. If you’re seeking investment opportunities, Aba is an ideal destination, ripe with potential for growth and development. From real estate to manufacturing, agriculture and hospitality, we are ready to provide all the support you need to build great success here. The State Ministry of Budget and Planning is represented at this Trade Fair and I am also sure that the Public Private Partnership and Investment Promotion Office is on hand. Be free to walk into their booths and make your enquiries about Abia and the promises that it holds for your investment dreams.

9. Beyond the State, our Local Governments are also fully represented and you may also wish to know more about the resources and opportunities that are available in the 17 LGAs of the State. We just elected a new set of mayors who are prepared to drive our development vision across the 17 LGAs, leveraging on the sets of natural advantages found within their domains. This would be a great time to go beyond the urban areas and look further to see where the opportunities are more inviting. The LGA mayors and their teams are prepared to provide as much support as you may require to set up an investment vehicle.

10. May I also assure you that every part of the State is very safe and secured. I made a commitment the day I took my Oath of Office that not one inch of Abia territory shall be surrendered to those who are unwilling to operate within the strict boundaries of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. There may be a few unpleasant disturbances at irregular intervals but what I can assure everyone is that within the limits of the power and resources available to the Government, we shall do everything to keep criminals of all sorts away from our communities. Abia is very safe for business so you will have nothing to fear in any part of the State you choose to visit, especially in the light of the drastic security measures we have emplaced in preparation for the yuletide.

11. Let me conclude by appreciating the Chairman of the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair Planning Committee, Chief Nwaka Inem and his entire team for the weeks of hard work and dedication. I also would like to thank everyone who worked with us in one capacity or the other to make this happen. My promise is that we shall continue to build on this momentum to do something bigger in the years to come. This Project is strategically connected to our long term development vision. We are poised to build a safe and supportive environment for business success. This is demonstrated in our pattern of investments in social infrastructure, security and urban renewal. These initiatives are set up to attract investors who will come in and create jobs for our teeming youth population, pay their taxes and ultimately, support in the building of a prosperous society.

12. Thank you for coming and see you again next year.

Dr Alex C. Otti, OFR,

30/11/2024