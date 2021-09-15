The management of 9mobile, a Nigerian Telecom company, has reacted to media reports that one of its directors is on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) list of terrorist financiers, clarifying that’s the person whose name appears on the list is not its director.

The Telecom firm in a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, said one Abdurrahman Ado Musa, who is on that list is not a director of the mobile telecommunications company.

According to the company, the Abdulrrahman’ Ado Musa named on the UAE list, was not the same as Abdulrahman Ado, its Executive Director of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs.

9mobile said the resemblance in names was purely coincidental, adding that its director does not bear ‘Musa’.

“Our Director, Abdulrahman Ado, is a respectable law-abiding Nigerian. He served the country diligently in public service for over three decades before transferring his services to the private sector,” the company said.

“He served in various capacities and was Pioneer Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and Executive Commissioner, Licensing and Consumer Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission.

“As a law-abiding company that believes in the greatness of Nigeria, and the well-being of all its citizens, 9mobile would never accommodate any undesirable element within its management and staff.’’

9mobile, also urged the general public to kindly disregard the mistaken identity reported in the media.

Recall that UAE authorities had on Monday, named six Nigerians as financiers of terrorist organizations including the Boko Haram sect and other criminal activities.

The six persons mentioned had been previously tried and sentenced in UAE with various prison terms after a federal appeals court upheld their convictions for funding the terrorist groups.

The decision was taken when the UAE federal cabinet met in Abu Dhabi on Monday after which they issued Resolution No. 83 of 2021, designating a total of 38 individuals and 15 corporate sponsors on its approved list of persons and organisations supporting Boko Haram and other terrorist causes.

The 6 Nigerians who are part of the list include Abdurrahaman Ado Musa, Salihu Yusuf Adamu, Bashir Ali Yusuf, Muhammed Ibrahim Isa, Ibrahim Ali Alhassan and Surajo Abubakar Muhammad.

The 38 names on the list are mostly Arabs from the Middle East.

UAE news agency reported that the resolution underscored the country’s commitment to target and dismantle networks that finance terrorism and its related activities.