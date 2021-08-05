German sports wears manufacturing giant, Puma has officially terminated sponsorship contract with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

The German company which disclosed this in a statement addressed to the Athletics Federation of Nigeria on Wednesday, said decision is a direct consequence of the recent developments, particularly at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

The statement said in part, “We are referring to the Sponsoring & Licensing Agreement (the “Agreement”) signed between our Company and your Federation.

“As a direct consequence of the recent developments, particularly at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, and pursuant to Clauses 9.2 and 7.3 of the Agreement, we hereby terminate the Agreement with immediate effect.”

The development comes a disagreement between AFN officials against Nigeria’s ministry of youth and sports due to the $2.7 million kits sponsorship.

Former AFN President, Shehu Gusau had reportedly entered into the contract with Puma at Doha in 2019, a development that led to crisis in the AFN.

Prior to the commencement of Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Nigerian ministry of youth and sports development had said athletes will not use Puma kits at the Olympics as the ministry is not privy to the contract with Puma.

The Ministry accused Mr Gusau and former technical director of AFN, Sunday Adeleye, of refusing to disclose the contractual agreement they signed with Puma on behalf of AFN