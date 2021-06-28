From LG

Few will likely name the unassuming refrigerator as the item in the home that has transformed family life. But refrigerator innovation over the past 60 years has transformed this appliance from a lowly kitchen box to become highly functional, ergonomic and environmentally-friendly product that it is today. With the technological advancements in today’s refrigerators, consumers have come to hold these products to a higher standard. And to meet the expectations of today’s demanding consumers, appliance makers are focusing more than ever on enhancing convenience by improving usability and accessibility.

Appliances are evolving to suit consumer needs as they appear, and the most innovative manufacturers are the ones that are able to predict user trends and meet their demands before they arise. Time and time again, LG Electronics has established a reputation as a company that is unafraid to push the boundaries of innovation and challenge convention. Its dedication to consistently work to bring convenience-enhancing features to consumers has resulted in a number of breakout products including the Home Bar and the InstaView Door-in-Door™ with Inverter Linear Compressor to boost overall energy efficiency and performance.

LG Electronics is helping consumers realize their dream kitchens with the InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ refrigerator with UVnano and NeoChef Microwave. Adding to an already comprehensive list of features, these new kitchen appliance models demonstrate LG’s commitment to giving consumers more choice and helping them to live their best hygienic, culinary lives. LG’s newest kitchen innovation uses the power of light to improve health and hygiene.

LG manufactures LG`s own compressor based on durability and high technology. Now we present 10-year warranty not only Inverter Linear compressor but also Inverter, Recipro compressor with our reliable technology. Compressor of the product is made by LG and we manufacture compressors in LG’s own facility. It`s hard to find the brand which manufactures compressors by themselves though.

LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with UVnano utilizes ultraviolet LED light technology to remove up to 99.99 percent of bacteria and viruses. Featuring LINEAR Cooling™ and Door Cooling+™, the InstaView creates optimal conditions for fresher food. LINEAR Cooling minimizes temperature fluctuations which is the primary culprit of food spoilage and for more precise control, while Door Cooling+ evenly cools the entire refrigerator by distributing powerful airflow from strategically placed vents.

The unique “Smart Inverter” technology at the heart of LG NeoChef microwave takes the guesswork out of microwaving by delivering precise power for consistent cooking, reheating and defrosting. Unlike ordinary microwaves that alternate blasts of full power or no power until the timer goes off, LG NeoChef uses precise, variable power control between 300 to 1,200 watts to evenly cook or defrost food – helping to eliminate dreaded cold centers and overcooked edges. Plus, its humidity-sensing technology determines when food is cooked and automatically turns off the microwave to help prevent the over- or under-cooking of meals.

According to the General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West African Operations, Mr. Brian Kang said; LG’s iconic InstaView Door-in-Door technology helps to minimize cold air loss and extend food freshness, the LG InstaView panel illuminates the interior of the refrigerator with just two quick knocks on the transparent glass so users can see inside without opening the door, while Door-in-Door technology helps organize everyday favorites for quick and easy access to often-used items without having to open the entire refrigerator.

The NeoChef™ microwave is equipped with an easy and intuitive UI for enhanced user-convenience. The glossy front panel combined with a refined matte exterior highlights the minimalistic design which allows the NeoChef to seamlessly blend in with the décor of any kitchen. Moreover, LG’s Smart Inverter technology reduces cooking time while making it easier for home chefs to create tastier, healthier dishes.

The technology’s linear power control ensures that food can be reheated or defrosted more evenly, also contributing to lower cooking times. The Smart Inverter also allows for creative uses, such as yogurt making, melting chocolate or butter and dough proofing. The Anti-Bacterial EasyClean™ Coating inside NeoChef eliminates 99.99 percent2 of harmful bacteria with just three wipes; he said.

“For many families, the kitchen is one of the busiest rooms in the house, and a place where they often find their hands tied. Now consumers have even more convenience in their homes, all just by using the Wi-Fi-enabled features directly on the refrigerator, connecting on their mobile phone via LG ThinQ App. If the kitchen’s the heart of the home, LG smart refrigerators with ThinQ® are the hub of the family!

They help keep your kitchen, and your life, running more smoothly so you can manage it all—while keeping your cool. Our refrigerators are powered with LG’s intuitively smart ThinQ® technology, which means it goes beyond just being a fridge, to helping you manage your entire kitchen, home and life. Everything about the mobile app is easy to understand and use. Just a few clicks help personalize the app to your preferences and needs. It incorporates artificial intelligence so it can learn your habits and then adapt to suit those. The technology also monitors the energy consumption of your LG appliances to help adjust for the most efficient use

While LG Refrigerators and Neo-Chef Microwaves qualifies for the ENERGY STAR rating, In the long run, you’ll be able to get a significant return for this investment in terms of savings on your energy bill. Plus, it feels good knowing you are helping the environment by lowering your energy consumption.

NeoChef Microwave Oven has Inverter Technology that has enhanced it for better, faster, more efficient cooking performance while saving time and conserving energy at the same time.