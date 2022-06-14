2023: I’ve never failed in any elections -Tinubu boasts

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has boasted that he has never failed in an election before.

The former Lagos governor spoke at an APC the rally held on Tuesday in Ekiti ahead of the governorship election in the state to drum up support for the party’s candidate in the election, Biodun Oyebanji.

The governorship election in the state is slated for Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Speaking in Yoruba, Tinubu said, “I’ve never failed an election before.”

He said, “To ba t’eka, o le te owo” meaning, “if you don’t vote, you can’t hold money.”

Tinubu also said the “Peoples Democratic Party is a poverty development party,” urging the people of the state to vote for the APC in the state and in the 2023 presidential election