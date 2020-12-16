The Board of Directors of UAC of Nigeria Plc has appointed Mrs Funke Ijaiya-Oladipo as Chief Financial Officer.

This comes as the company announced the resignation of its Group Finance Director, Mr Ibikunle Oriola, with effect from December 31, 2020, in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Accepting the resignation, the board thanked Oriola for his services and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The firm said, “The successor, Ijaiya-Oladipo, is a high-achieving, results-driven, finance professional. She has over 13 years’ corporate finance and capital markets experience.

“With a focus on connecting Africa to the world and the world to Africa, she has advised local and international companies on raising equity capital, mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, and divestments in Nigeria, South Africa and the United Kingdom.”

According to the statement, Ijaiya-Oladipo joined UAC in 2020 as a member of the executive committee and recently served as Head of Investor Relations responsible for strategic stakeholder management.

She deployed her experience to align UAC’s capital market activities with its strategic priorities, the company said.

The firm said, “She began her career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs in London. Her experience also includes working with the Standard Bank Group, where she completed over 25 transactions in 10 years.”

It added that in Stanbic IBTC Capital, Nigeria, she led the equity capital markets division, executed mergers and acquisitions as a Senior Vice President, and originated cross-border transactions