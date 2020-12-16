The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr Gbenga Oyebode as Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board, effective from 11th December 2020.

The Board also announced the retirement of Alhaji Lawal Tukur Batagarawa as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, effective 11th December 2020.

These announcements were made by the Company in a notification issued and signed by the Company’s Secretary, Mrs Jacqueline Ezeokwelume, in compliance with the Nigerian Stock Exchange Listing Rules.

Mr. Oyebode is the Chairman of Aluko & Oyebode (Barristers & Solicitors), one of the largest integrated law firms in Nigeria.

He was conferred with Member of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria “MFR” and Belgium’s Royal Honour of ‘Knight of the Order of Leopold in 2001 and 2007 respectively.

He is also the Chairman of Teach for Nigeria, Director Teach for All, New York, Member of the Global Advisory Council of the Africa Leadership Academy, Johannesburg, Director Jazz at the Lincoln Centre, New York and Director African Philanthropy Forum. Member Board of Trustees Carnegie Hall, New York. Member, Board of Trustees Ford Foundation, New York.

He received INSEAD’s inaugural International Directors Network (IDN) Recognition Award in 2020. He was Chairman, Access Bank Plc (2005-2015), Director MTN Nigeria Plc (2001-2019), Chairman of Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc and serves on the Boards of Nestle Nigeria Plc, Lafarge Africa Plc (all listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange), Socfinaf S.A (listed on the Luxemburg Stock Exchange) and he is the Chairman of CFAO Nigeria Plc