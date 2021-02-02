OBINNA EZUGWU

Zenith Bank PLC has made the list of top 500 banks in global ranking, the only Nigerian bank to do so.

This is according to the latest report of The Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands of 2021.

This is the fourth time the bank is being recognised consecutively as the topmost bank in Nigeria; the Most Valuable Banking Brand in the country.

The ranking was published in the February, 2021 edition of The Banker Magazine of the Financial Times Group in conjunction with London-based Brand Finance.

The bank has a brand value of $275m, moving up two places from 392 in 2020 to 390 in the 2021 global ranking of banks.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the ranking was a further affirmation of the bank’s resilience given the very challenging macro-economic environment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “Zenith Bank remains committed to sustaining the superior performance which has earned it this recognition as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Banking Brand, thus building on the legacy of its visionary founder and Chairman, Mr Jim Ovia, whose pioneering and foundational role in building the structures and laying the foundation ensured an enduring and very successful institution.”