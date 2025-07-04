Connect with us

Zenith Bank tops Nigeria’s Tier-1 capital ranking for 16th straight year
Zenith Bank tops Nigeria’s Tier-1 capital ranking for 16th straight year

Zenith Bank Plc has once again emerged as Nigeria’s leading bank by Tier-1 Capital, maintaining the top spot for the 16th consecutive year, according to the 2025 Top 1000 World Banks ranking by The Banker, a publication of the Financial Times Group, UK.

The latest ranking, featured in the magazine’s July edition, placed Zenith Bank at 581st globally, with a Tier-1 Capital base of $2 billion. The rankings were based on banks’ Tier-1 Capital as of the end of 2024—a key metric for assessing financial strength and stability from a regulatory standpoint.

Tier-1 Capital, as defined by the Bank for International Settlements, includes core capital such as common stock, disclosed reserves, retained earnings, and minority interests in subsidiaries. A strong Tier-1 Capital position is essential for absorbing losses and maintaining investor and depositor confidence.

In a statement on Thursday, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Dr Adaora Umeoji, described the recognition as a testament to the bank’s resilience and consistent performance.

“We are thrilled to have retained our position yet again as the Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for the 16th consecutive year. This achievement reflects our robust financial performance, prudent risk management, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders,” she said.

Umeoji credited the bank’s founder and chairman, Jim Ovia, for his visionary leadership, which she said has been instrumental in building a strong and thriving institution. She also thanked the board for upholding sound corporate governance, the staff for their dedication, and customers for their loyalty to the Zenith brand.

Zenith Bank’s impressive performance in the 2024 financial year further reinforces its leadership. According to audited results filed with the Nigerian Exchange, the bank grew its gross earnings by 86 percent, rising from ₦2.13 trillion in 2023 to ₦3.97 trillion in 2024.

The growth was driven by a 138 percent increase in interest income, largely supported by investments in high-yield government securities and an expanded loan portfolio.

Profit before tax rose by 67 percent to ₦1.3 trillion in 2024, up from ₦796 billion in the previous year. As a result, the bank declared a total dividend of ₦195.67 billion, translating to ₦5.00 per share for the 2024 financial year.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

