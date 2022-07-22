Zamfara APC chieftains defect to PDP with supporters

Three chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The three members of the party are: Salihu Maibuhu, Rabi,u Ilili and Abubakar Bargaja who were supporters of former Governor Abdul Aziz Yari.

They announced their defection to the opposition PDP with thousands of their supporters, a situation that has dented the reconciliation process between Governor Bello Matawalle and Yari.

Speaking to Punch on phone, one of the defectors, Salihu Maibuhu, said they were not interested in the reconciliation process between Matawalle and Yari, as such they decided to join PDP.

”We are not interested in Matawalle, Yari reconciliation and we have decided to defect to the opposition PDP in the state.

“We are not with Governor Bello Mattawalle and that was why we left the APC together with our supporters.

“We will however continue with our relationship with the former Governor Abdul Aziz Yari,” said Maibuhu.

In his reaction, the spokesperson for the state chapter of Zamfara APC, Yusuf Idris, said the party was never moved by the defection to PDP even though they did not officially announce their defection.

Idris said, “The APC has never been moved by their decision to defect even as they failed to officially inform the party of their move which was without any reason but self-aggrandisement.

“Just as they left the APC, we are happy that the ruling party has continued to receive and welcome more defectors in the state and keeping it ahead of other political parties.”