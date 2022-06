A mild drama occured in Woliwo, Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra Onitsha State on Sunday when over 150 widows begged a House of Representatives candidate, Edward Ibuzo, to marry them.

They widows made the plea when the candidate, who is currently a member of the state House of Assembly, representing the Onitsha North II, came for Thanksgiving at the Saint Jude Catholic Church, Woliwo, Onitsha.

Ibuzo said he came to thank God for being an unopposed Reps candidate under the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The President of the widows association, Ego Augustina, said, “Ibuzo is a man of the people, he has been taking good care of the widows in the area and he gives us free loans.

“When we heard he is here to give thanks to God for being elected unopposed to represent APGA in the Federal House of Representatives, we rushed to also honour him with this ‘winning award’.

“We are pleading with him to marry us. We are not too much for him. We need protection and care and he has been doing it before now, so he should marry us.

“He will perform more than he has done at the state level because he has the heart to deliver and that is why they call him, ‘Liver to Deliver’.

“Some of us are being intimidated by brothers and relations to our late husbands and nobody comes to our rescue. Ibuzo has a listening ear and has done a lot for his constituents.”

Earlier in his speech, Ibuzo said, “I am here in the church to thank God for being unopposed to be the APGA candidate for the House of Representatives.”

Ibuzo, who is optimistic that his achievements in the State House of Assembly will speak for him, reiterated that he is going to the Green chambers to better the lots of the people, especially the downtrodden.

“I believe that if elected I will achieve more than what I have achieved in the State House of Assembly. The achievements are there for all to see and I believe God that I will be there,” he said.

He commended the widows and pledged not to relent in fighting for their welfare adding that his mother was a widow and as such, he knows what they have been going through.