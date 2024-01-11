Woman, 43, seeks divorce after five children, says husband impotent

Sa’adatu Ayuba, a 43-year-old housewife with five children, has asked a Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court presided over by Malam Saminu Suleiman, for divorce after a 27-year marriage to Jalija, over impotence.
The petitioner got married to Jalija by Islamic law in 1997. They are blessed with five children aged 25, 22, 14, nine and seven.
She told the court, “I got married when I was 16 years old. I have never been with any other man before my marriage.
”Since two years ago, I have been having misunderstandings with him. This is because he got a girlfriend outside our marriage.
”He has not been functioning as a man. I am tired of the situation (impotence) and attitude, and want a divorce in the interest of justice.”
In his response, Jalija said the petitioner’s allegations were false. He added that he had no girlfriend.
”I married another wife and I am performing perfectly as a man. The lady I married has one child for me, we got married in her village,” he said.
He added that he had been playing his husband’s role to the petitioner as a real man.
However, the petitioner faulted her husband’s claim, saying that the woman in question was his girlfriend.
She said that she was not aware that her husband got married to the woman.
After hearing both parties, the judge gave the couple one week to settle the matter amicably and adjourned the matter until January17 for feedback.
(NAN)
Entertainment
Threat to life: Tiwa Savage petitions Lagos CP, says Davido should be held responsible if…
Singer, Tiwa Savage has filed a petition against colleague, Davido over alleged threat of assault and grievous bodily harm.
Savage in the petition addressed to Fayoade Adegoke, the Lagos commissioner of police, the Afrobeats songstress said Davido threatened to “f**k me up”.
Tiwa Savage also alleged that Davido made a “direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person”.
The songstress also asked the police to “hold Davido responsible if any harm befalls me”.
“I am writing to bring to your attention a distressing situation involving myself, Tiwatope Omolara Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage and MR. DAVID ADELEKE popularly known as Davido,” the petition reads in part.
“On the 23rd of December, I made a post which included myself and Sophia Momodu on my Instagram Story- a feature on Instagram which allows you to put up a post for twenty-four hours, and MR. DAVID ADELEKE sent messages to my manager who’s also part of his management team that I shouldn’t worry and should never say a word to him and that I was taunting him, uttering very disrespectful, malicious and derogatory words to my person.
“I responded to MR. DAVID ADELEKE’s message and told him not to reach out to me especially as I feel like I have been there for him and his daughter, Imade and more importantly when he lost his son.
“The events of that day have also led to a barrage of calls and messages from our mutual connections, asking me what I did to MR. DAVID ADELEKE that he’s upset that I chose to maintain a relationship with Imade’s mother, Sophia Momodu who he’s having issues with and also painting the exchange to look like I was the aggressor. He has also told our mutual connections to warn me to “be careful in Lagos because he was going to f**k me up”.
“This is beginning to feel like some form of online and offline harassment not just to me but also members of my team.
“The actions of MR. DAVID ADELEKE are unethical and can be viewed as a direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person as guaranteed in Chapter 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), and are also in contravention of Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act,
2015.
“I therefore would like to make this complaint and to state that in the event that anything untoward or harmful were to happen to me or any member of my family, I will like the members of the Nigerian Police Force to hold MR. DAVID ADELEKE responsible.
“I am available to answer any questions or provide any additional information regarding this matter.
“Please find attached screenshot images of the exchange between myself and MR. DAVID ADELEKE for your perusal.
“Thank you in anticipation of your prompt response and attention to this matter.”
TeeBillz had earlier call out Davido for “disrespecting” his family.
He claimed in a social media post that despite the love his son Jamil, whom he shares with Tiwa Savage, his ex-wife, has shown to Davido’s daughter Imade, the singer still “disrespected my family”.
He also promised to teach the ‘Unavailable’ singer “a life lesson” after the Grammy Awards.
Entertainment
NNPC gifts N200k voucher to lady mocked for waking up at 4:50am to cook for husband
State oil firm, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) has donated a N200,000 voucher to a lady identified as ‘Mummy Zee’ after some netizens mocked her for waking up to cook for her husband at 4:50 a.m.
The lady has in an earlier post on X, tweeted: “I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her, was the day I set my alarm for 4:50am.”
Her tweet generated mixed reactions from users, with many berating her and questioning why she had to wake up that early to cook.
Others , however , hailed her for her exceptional wife duties and donated money to encourage her.
The lady had gotten over N2 million in donations from individuals on social media.
After her tweet went viral, the NNPC joined other lists of donors offering her a voucher donation redeemable at any retail station in the country.
The tweet reads: “Hello @_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story, and we would like to gift you a free ₦200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide.
“This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow. We have just followed you. Please check your DM. Best wishes.”
Entertainment
President of Burundi calls for stoning of gay couples
President of Burundi, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has asked that same-sex couples should be stoned in a virulent anti-gay tirade on Friday.
The Burundi leader also lashed out at Western countries that press other nations to allow gay rights or risk losing aid.
Homosexuality in Burundi, a conservative Christian country in East Africa, has been criminalised since 2009 with prison terms of up to two years for consensual same-sex acts, AFP reports.
Ndayishimiye, a Catholic, described marriage between same-sex couples as an “abominable practice”.
“Personally, I think if we see these kind of individuals in Burundi we should put them in a stadium and stone them. And it would not be a sin for those who do,” Ndayishimiye said in response to a question at a public event in the east of the country that was broadcast by Burundian media.
He also criticised Western countries that urge smaller nations to allow gay marriage or risk losing aid, saying: “Let them keep their help, let them keep it.”
Burundians living abroad who have “chosen the devil” and practise homosexuality should “not come back”, he added.
Homosexuality is illegal in many East African countries, which have a history of repression and stigmas against gay people, often encouraged by conservative Muslims and Christians.
Uganda in May adopted what has been described as one of the world’s harshest laws against homosexuality, prompting outrage among rights groups and Western powers.
In response, Washington has said it would remove Uganda from a key trade deal and has imposed visa restrictions on some officials, while the World Bank suspended new loans to the country.
The legislation is currently being challenged at Uganda’s constitutional court.
In March this year, Burundi charged 24 people with “homosexual practices” in a crackdown on same-sex relationships.
The move followed a call by Ndayishimiye for citizens to root out homosexuality and treat gay people as “pariahs”.
Ndayishimiye took power in June 2020 after the death of president Pierre Nkurunziza and has been lauded by the international community for slowly ending years of Burundi’s isolation under his predecessor’s chaotic and bloody rule.
But he has failed to improve a wretched human rights record and the country of 12 million people remains one of the poorest on the planet.
