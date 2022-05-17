Victory in July is your birthday gift - Wale Oladipo to Adeleke at 62

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Chairman of Imole Team for the Osun governorship election, Prof Wale Oladipo has felicitated with Senator Ademola Adeleke on the occasion of his 62nd birthday, assuring that a landslide win in July will be the perfect birthday gift to the senator.

In a statement he personally signed, Oladipo, a former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Senator Adeleke is “a symbol of hope for majority of Osun indigenes who are suffering from years of maladministration, mismanagement and misplaced priorities by the APC government”.

According to the member of PDP Board of Trustees, “Ademola’s birthday few weeks to the state elections is a signal for his forthcoming landslide victory and election as the Governor of Osun state”, adding that “the light of victory is unstoppable.”

” I join thousands of jubilant Osun people who today at Osogbo rally demonstrated their love and affection for our Governor in waiting, to wish Senator Adeleke a happy, blessed birthday at 62. Across the three senatorial districts, our people have spoken loudly that Ademola is their preferred choice.

” Those who are surprised at Senator Adeleke’s high level of acceptance must take note that his passion for service, his transparency and honesty, his accessibility to the high and the low and his people- oriented programmes and actions endear him to our people. Today is therefore a celebration of life of a true man of the people whose life symbolises service to humanity.

“Our best gift for this public spirited public figure is continuous mass mobilisation across town and villages of Osun state until victory is attained in July. We must continue to plan and strategize to end bad government in Osun state. We have an historic duty to return Osun government to the people and deploy the instrument of government to alleviate the pains and suffering of our people”, Prof Oladipo noted.

“By next year , we will celebrate the birthday of Senator Ademola Adeleke at the Government House by the special grace of God. Happy birthday to my brother, associate and comrade in the struggle for the liberation of our people”, the statement concluded.