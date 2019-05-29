University of Edinburgh appoints Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, former PENCOM boss, board member

The University of Edinburgh, Scotland, has appointed former Director General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Chinelo Anohu-Amazu as member of its International Advisory Board.

In a statement posted by its website, the University noted that, “as an international, outward-looking organisation, the Business School benefits hugely from expert input from leading global figures.”

The International Advisory Board, according to the statement, “provides independent and commercially orientated advice, recently welcomed two new members.”

The institution described Anohu-Amazu who was unlawfully dismissed from PENCOM in 2017 as “a lawyer and immediate past Director General and CEO of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Nigeria. She currently advises multilateral policy institutions as well as the private sector on the strategic deployment of finance for impact, and serves on the London Stock Exchange Africa Advisory Group. Chinelo has already worked with the Business School’s Sustainable Business Initative in the embedding of sustainability principles and practice in the investment of pension funds in Africa.”

Also named on the board is Joanne O’Callaghan Joanne O’Callaghan, a Boston-based Senior Vice President with responsibility for managing the legal affairs of State Street Global Services.

Joanne oversees a team of over one hundred experienced lawyers across the globe, including Toronto, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, Sydney, London, Dublin, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Luxembourg, and Milan. She has also been based in Hong Kong, London, and Sydney. As Regional Counsel for Asia Pacific for seven years she had responsibility for legal support across all of the company’s business lines and corporate functions.

Professor Wendy Loretto, Dean of the Business School, said:

“Our International Advisory Board provides independent advice, ensuring we remain outward-looking and innovative. We were delighted to hear from Chinelo and Joanne at their recent first meeting of the board.

“Our board now comprises 14 external members, almost half of whom are women. We look forward to benefiting from their deep and international experience at senior level.”