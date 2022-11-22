United Players will resolve Nigeria’s challenges – Rev. Freds Nwosu

Rev. Dr. Frank Freds Nwosu is the President of Elim-Africa Missions. In this interview, the cerebral international revival gospel minister and church planter spoke to EJIKEME OMENAZU on the efficacy of prayer in solving national calamities. Excerpt:

A lot of evils are being perpetrated across the country by several people in one form or the other. What do you think the Church should be doing to save the nation from more calamities in the years to come?

Thank you for this question, which I might as well rephrase to ask: Is there really a church in Nigeria? I mean, in the sense of a decisive, spiritually charged entity, with the clout to make things happen and enforce its policies on the temporal rulership. So, again, I ask: Is there really a church in Nigeria? If anyone claims or proves that there is a church in Nigeria, such a church should show itself as astute and compelling enough to influence national policies and enforce divine will in Nigeria’s affairs. For the avoidance of doubt, and for purposes of enlightenment, in Middle Age Europe, where the word ‘Church’ got popularised, the church was like a court of law that made spiritual laws and decrees and enforced these with both spiritual authority and other instruments of diplomacy, socio-political negotiation, and heightened educated interventions. Yes, this is what the church should be doing.

A lot of people believe that the church has abandoned its core mandate of soul winning in favour of the pursuit of power, money, miracles and worldly pleasures. Don’t you think so too?

Yes, I think that the church has abandoned its core mandate of soul winning in favour of the pursuit of power, money, miracles and worldly pleasures. However, this is not limited to Nigeria. It is a global phenomenon and an indication that the entire globe, the planet earth is drifting off tangent in its spiritual orbit, ostensibly heading for a crash in unmapped regions of outer space — or a head-on collision with the divinities that superintend human affairs. Our ministers in ELIM, United Kingdom and those in both Atlanta Georgia and Buffalo New York, are reporting exactly the same dangerous trend. So, we have begun to liaise with the Global Peace Missions in North Carolina, USA, to explore possibilities surrounding the application of inter-ballistic negotiation to ameliorate the impending disaster. A failure in this last push will mean the eclipse of human civilisation, which the average person calls ‘the end of the world’. Prayers can still change the narrative.

Talking about prayers, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) recently held a National Prayer Day for peace and unity in the country during this election year. How do you see this development?

I see this as a very positive, biblical and patriotic move. Irrespective of the position of naysayers and Fifth Columnists, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has continued to play its political role successfully down the years. For those who really care, the organisation is politically positioned to balance the religious tripod of this secular nation, without wading headlong into the political fray. So, if they don’t pray, what else would they do?

A good number of believers are of the view that due to the challenges confronting the nation, such a National Prayer Day should be held more often? If so, what do you think such action would achieve?

Yes, the prevailing circumstances in the country do not only necessitate such a prayer campaign, but also engender it. So, it should be done more often, with the positive consequences of more unity, more harmony and more trust between individuals and people groups in the country. The entire challenges confronting this nation cannot stand a barrage of united prayer, when done with ultimate sincerity.

As a leading and enlightened gospel minister who has travelled very wide in and out of the country, would you say that the controversies surrounding the same-fate ticket as personified by the Muslim/Muslim ticket of one of the major political parties is right for the country?

The very decision to go with a Muslim/Muslim ticket is a problem in itself. So, the controversies it generated were expected — because they really should, considering the declared secularity of the nation. Yet, I do not think it has done harm — or can do harm in any way — to mature minded citizens of the country. Why? Because it is the multitude of contrary opinions, in the crucible of controversies, that truths are birthed, and progressive options identified. The party in question, in its uncaring decision, has exposed to the citizenry the worldview of their current national leadership. And this will remain indelible in our minds: that some of us do not matter in the minds of the national leadership.

Would you say that the by the insisting on Muslim/Muslim ticket, leaders of the opposing religions might have succeeded in dividing the Northern Christians who had hitherto seen themselves as being marginalised?

Yes, definitely yes. The political card played on these northern Christians is expertly worked out, calculated to divide them against themselves. It sure will take superior intelligence or superlative horse-trading for the northern peoples of Nigeria to finally wriggle free from the present imbroglio.

How do you see the move by the church leaders under the auspices of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Association of Nigeria (PFN) to ensure massive Christian participation in the 2023 general elections?

I see those religious associations as pursuing their corporate objectives. I see individual Christians in the country as so immersed in their sectarian tensions that they are unable to draw the line between spirituality and religiosity. And this remains each person’s responsibility: to be political or apolitical — to get sympathetic to partisan politics or to steer clear of it.

Since the church operates within the society, it must be interested in what happens in the society. If that is the case, would you say that with the high rate of insecurity, hunger, killings, banditry, kidnapping, terrorism, bad economy and dwindling value of the Naira, the current federal administration has fulfilled its mandate for the citizenry?

The answer to this question is in the negative. Without fear or favour, every bona fide citizen of this blessed country is aware that the current federal administration has failed woefully in the fulfilment of its mandate to protect the people of Nigeria. It, however, stands to reason that no living person can fully satisfy the expectations of such a large mass and aggregation of divergent people groups. I once teased a vibrant senior citizen of the country with the untold insight that some tribes here celebrate thievery, others traditionally uphold banditry, robbery and titles of chieftaincy based on mass homicide. This is shocking, but real at one and the same time. So, it might take a high-handed autocracy to instill discipline in the country, enforce compliance with humane nationalistic attributes, and shepherd the nation as an indivisible political unit. Sounds quite like a tall order meant for the gods. But, perhaps someday, we’ll get there.

Several men of God have in recent time experiences terror attacks, kidnapping and brutality by bandits. Would you say that the way a lot of Nigerian gospel ministers and church leaders flaunt their wealth could have been attracting the evil men to them?

That is perfectly right. Plus the fact that the South has to host the host of homeless and violent migrants who have been streaming down from the Sahel region in the last few years. No, I do not trust their allegiance. Do you? I think churches should both get spiritual enough to get angelic protection, or prepare to face the challenge of deaths and disasters that stand as persecution and test of faith.

Would you say that there is a truism in the allegation that materialism has eaten deep into the fabric of the Nigerian church in recent times?

Yes, materialism has eaten deep into the fabric of the Nigerian church. But, we must admit that this is a global trend, which only time will sort out. As Christ once warned His disciples, we must not take the judgment into our hands. We must let the wheat and tares continue growing together, till God sends His angels to do the sorting. The Divine Commission was primarily to preach or promote the coming kingdom of Christ. But, it seems to me that the contemporary church has left this primary assignment, and headed off tangent to the three most risky murky waters. Church leaders who were called to the ministry to preach the gospel and win souls for Christ had been engaging in selling alternative medicines in the name of multilevel marketing, rather than simply healing the sick and cast out the devils or infirmities. God’s ministers had been championing the frantic search for dubious ‘grants’ from some nebulous undisclosed sources instead of engaging in what God called them to do. By their actions, gospel ministers had been defrauding the gullible and already frustrated people, thus making it look like we are living in a large country, instead of the roundly blessed nation that Nigeria is. Everyone knows that they have already been ‘captured’, pulpit and pew alike.

