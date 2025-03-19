‘Unconstitutional, reckless:’ Peter Obi condemns removal of Fubara as Rivers gov

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has condemned the decision of President Bola Tinubu to declare a statement of emergency in Rivers and remove the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the deputy governor, Ngozi Odu.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State who reacted to the development in a statement via his X account on Wednesday, noted that the “unilateral decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State from office is not only unconstitutional but also reckless.”

Obi regretted that the action has “plunged us back into a state of lawlessness, hugely undoing the progress we have made in these 26 years of democratic journey.”

According to him, “By disregarding the rule of law, the President has shown a dangerous willingness to trample on democracy.

“The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is not just reckless—it is a clear attempt to return us to a state of nature and tighten its grip on power at all costs.

“It is a degrading back door imposition of martial rule on a strategic part of the federation with all the implied negatives .

“The political situation on the ground in Rivers does not justify such an extreme measure, and it is also a biased interpretation of section 305(1) of the 1999 constitution.

“A state of emergency does not mean an elected Governor can be removed unilaterally. This decision does not align with democratic norms or good governance. Instead, it appears to be a predetermined action serving specific interests rather than the collective good of the people of Rivers State and Nigeria.

“This action constitutes an unconstitutional overreach, setting a dangerous precedent that threatens democracy, the rule of law, and the separation of powers. If left unchecked, it could foster a culture of impunity.

“Having already been grappling with non-adherence to electoral qualifications, rules, and massive rigging, adding arbitrary removal of elected officials will push us to a state of nature and anarchy.

“I appeal to the National Assembly and all stakeholders not to allow this to stand, as it only deepens the culture of impunity and brigand already threatening our democracy.”