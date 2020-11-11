OBINNA EZUGWU

Former Lagos State governor and leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has thrown his weight behind a move by the incumbent governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to scrap the state’s pension law which mandates payment of pension to former governors and deputies governors.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tinubu hailed the governor’s move as courageous, even as he encouraged other APC governors to do the same. “Congratulations to Governor Sanwo-Olu over the Y2021 budget which he appropriately christened” Budget of Rekindled Hope”. This audacious and enterprising budget will empower our people and begin to rebuild Lagos State,” he said.

“In particular, I would also like to commend the Governor for the plan to commence the repeal of the Pension Law giving pension packages to former governors and their deputies. “This is a bold and courageous move by Mr. Governor and I wholeheartedly support him. I encourage all APC loyalists to do the same.”